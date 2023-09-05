Tell Me Something Good
Florida State climbs to fourth in latest AP Top 25

The Florida State Football team looks on as Osceola and Renegade plant the flaming spear at midfield of Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium before FSU's game against UMass(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since the preseason of 2017, the Florida State Seminoles are in the AP’s top five teams.

Following FSU’s dominating 45-24 victory over LSU in Orlando on Sunday, the ‘Noles have climbed from eighth to fourth in the latest Associated Press poll. The Tigers tumbled from fifth to 14th.

The Seminoles also came in at 5th in the Coaches Poll.

In a big week for the ACC, North Carolina moves from 21st to 17th following a convincing win over South Carolina in Charlotte and Duke enters the poll at 21st following a convincing victory over ninth ranked Clemson in Durham on Labor Day. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers fell to 25th.

Hawk-Story Made On The Gridiron
VSU overcomes Point, Idalia in Week 1 win, 63-10
