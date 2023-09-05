Florida State climbs to fourth in latest AP Top 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since the preseason of 2017, the Florida State Seminoles are in the AP’s top five teams.

Following FSU’s dominating 45-24 victory over LSU in Orlando on Sunday, the ‘Noles have climbed from eighth to fourth in the latest Associated Press poll. The Tigers tumbled from fifth to 14th.

The Seminoles also came in at 5th in the Coaches Poll.

In a big week for the ACC, North Carolina moves from 21st to 17th following a convincing win over South Carolina in Charlotte and Duke enters the poll at 21st following a convincing victory over ninth ranked Clemson in Durham on Labor Day. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers fell to 25th.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.