Illegal to burn yard debris in Valdosta

It is illegal to burn yard debris in Valdosta.
It is illegal to burn yard debris in Valdosta.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The city of Valdosta wants to remind residents that it is illegal to burn yard debris within city limits.

It is encouraged to place yard debris at the curb for pickup for an easier process.

This helps keep the air clean and the city safe.

Valdosta, A City Without Limits’s Facebook post:

“Attention citizens! In the aftermath of the hurricane, we want to remind everyone of the burn ordinance in place for our city. It is illegal to burn yard debris within the city limits. To make it easier for everyone, we encourage you to place your yard debris at the curb for pickup instead. This not only keeps our city safe but also helps to keep our air clean. Thank you for your cooperation.”

