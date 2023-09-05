Pedestrian killed on Labor Day near Apalachee Parkway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed a pedestrian on Labor Day.

The crash happened around 8:32 p.m. at the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle Southeast.

Upon TPD’s arrival, they found a male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to TPD.

TPD said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released.

