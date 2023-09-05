Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Pedestrian killed on Labor Day near Apalachee Parkway

Male passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Male passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash(Credit: MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed a pedestrian on Labor Day.

The crash happened around 8:32 p.m. at the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle Southeast.

Upon TPD’s arrival, they found a male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to TPD.

TPD said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
Florida warning people of hurricane scams
Damage in Perry, Florida, following Hurricane Idalia.
Important information for residents in Perry, Taylor County
Several school districts in heavily damaged areas announced plans to reopen classrooms.
Big Bend, South GA school districts set plans to resume class following Hurricane Idalia
Personal items on the streets of Keaton Beach.
PHOTOS: Views from Keaton Beach, Steinhatchee and Dowling Park after Idalia
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) for a...
Jordan Travis accounts for 5 TDs and No. 8 Florida State thumps No. 5 LSU 45-24 in marquee matchup

Latest News

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Hit-and-run crash with injuries in Gadsden County
Crash
Crash near Sam’s Club causes traffic jam
Jefferson Street road work will resume Monday, seek alternative routes
Jefferson Street road work will resume Monday, seek alternative routes
Water to be turned off in Chattahoochee early Thursday for repairs