Shooting over the weekend on West Pensacola Street

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday evening that left one man with serious injuries.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 2202 West Pensacola Street.

TPD said a man was standing outside the apartment complex when the shooting happened. It is unclear if the victim was an intended target of the shooting.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

