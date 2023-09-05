Shooting over the weekend on West Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday evening that left one man with serious injuries.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 2202 West Pensacola Street.

TPD said a man was standing outside the apartment complex when the shooting happened. It is unclear if the victim was an intended target of the shooting.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.