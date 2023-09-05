Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Warm and dry through midweek

Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Hot and dry over the next few days
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Still lots of hot today and the next few. The humidity is trying to stay down, and that should lead to a few more 60s for morning temps (hey, it’s a start).

Low to mid 90s each of the next few afternoons, with showers unlikely before Thursday (and not very likely then, either).

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
Florida warning people of hurricane scams
Damage in Perry, Florida, following Hurricane Idalia.
Important information for residents in Perry, Taylor County
Several school districts in heavily damaged areas announced plans to reopen classrooms.
Big Bend, South GA school districts set plans to resume class following Hurricane Idalia
Personal items on the streets of Keaton Beach.
PHOTOS: Views from Keaton Beach, Steinhatchee and Dowling Park after Idalia
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) for a...
Jordan Travis accounts for 5 TDs and No. 8 Florida State thumps No. 5 LSU 45-24 in marquee matchup

Latest News

Hot and dry over the next few days
Still lots of hot today and the next few - Rob Nucatola
Fairly dry week ahead and staying less humid
Hot with low humidity and little rain chance over the next few days
Fairly dry week ahead and staying less humid
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Monday, September 4
More sunshine and still pretty hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, but it shouldn't be so humid.
More sunshine and higher tempretures