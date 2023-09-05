Warm and dry through midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Still lots of hot today and the next few. The humidity is trying to stay down, and that should lead to a few more 60s for morning temps (hey, it’s a start).

Low to mid 90s each of the next few afternoons, with showers unlikely before Thursday (and not very likely then, either).

