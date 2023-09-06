All Aboard the Hype Train: On FSU and FAMU’s statement Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Conjunctions are a bedrock of our English language.

“Hooking up words and phrases and clauses” as Schoolhouse Rock taught so many of us over the years. They help keep a thought going and add more to what we have to say which is typically a good thing in sports.

“We won the game ‘and’ we’re favored next week.”

“‘If’ we can land this recruit, this position will get better ‘or’ if it doesn’t work out we can always try something else.”

However, for the last few years one of those words has become the bane of Florida State and Florida A&M football’s existence…

“But”

“FAMU should win the SWAC East ‘but’ Deion Sanders is at Jackson State with a roster full of Power Five talent.”

“FSU has some nice pieces ‘but’ the roster still isn’t better than Clemson’s.”

“The Rattlers are among the best in FCS ‘but’ someone else is in the Celebration Bowl and the committee won’t let them in the FCS playoff.”

“The ‘Noles are good, ‘but’ are they good enough to sweep LSU?”

“Willie Simmons and Mike Norvell are good coaches, ‘but’ can their programs take the next step?”

“‘But’ can they ever be what they used to be?”

It took all of 24 hours on Sunday for Tallahassee’s two college football teams to derail the trainful of “but” that has followed them now for years.

The hype is founded… no if’s, and’s or but’s about it.

Sure it’s just one week. Sure it’s just one game. There’s a lot of track left before the train leaves the station, but Sunday more than proved they can make the trek to Atlanta or the College Football Playoff.

And both coaches are more than happy to say the players are the conductors of this trip and it’s full steam ahead.

“We have to be process driven and that process is what we do when we step into this fieldhouse, what we do in the weight room, in the training room, in the classroom, in the meeting rooms and on the practice field,” said Simmons on Tuesday of how his leaders are keeping the locker room focused. " What can we do to make ourselves better? As long as our leaders continue to push that message then it doesn’t matter where we are in the standings, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is because to me the opponent is always us.”

“You can sit there and watch a glimpse of who we are tonight but you don’t get to see the work that these guys put in,” remarked Norvell following his team’s victory over LSU. “I’m not just talking about on the field, I’m not just talking about the weight room. The work they put in the classroom, the work they’re putting in every area to be their best. You get one opportunity and I’m grateful for who I get to do it with.”

Yes, the “but” train is officially derailed, but the hype train is ready to depart, and there’s a great chance it’s one heck of a ride for Tallahassee.

All aboard, y’all.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.