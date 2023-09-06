Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.(Alec Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There are new details into what forced a Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona to turn around Friday night.

According to Delta, a passenger had diarrhea all the way through the plane and the pilot reported the biohazard issue.

The flight turned around over central Virginia and landed back in Atlanta more than two hours after its departure.

Delta says the flight was delayed just over eight hours and landed in Barcelona without further incident Saturday evening.

The identity of the passenger was not released or if they were onboard when they landed in Spain.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed on Labor Day near Apalachee Parkway
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Shooting over the weekend on West Pensacola Street
The Florida State Football team looks on as Osceola and Renegade plant the flaming spear at...
Florida State climbs to fourth in latest AP Top 25
A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
Florida warning people of hurricane scams
Damage in Perry, Florida, following Hurricane Idalia.
Important information for residents in Perry, Taylor County

Latest News

After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
One more day of seasonably dry air before the chance for rain returns.
Rob's Forecast
August 2023 was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern...
This summer’s swelter was a global record breaker for high heat, meteorologists say
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer suspended after seen getting in back of police vehicle with woman
FILE - Several Michigan State Police vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning, and police...
Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say