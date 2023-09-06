Georgia hospitals received over $70K in grants from Dunkin’ Donuts, kids battling cancer

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - This past July Dunkin’ gave guests a sweet way to shine gold and support kids battling illness.

Today, Dunkin’ is proud to announce that over $70,000 has been granted to the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory’s Proton Therapy Center through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, according to the release.

Thanks to the support from guests and the generosity of local Dunkin’ franchisees, the Dunkin’ Shine Gold program collectively raised over $670,000 at select participating Dunkin’ locations to support Childhood Cancer Awareness.

The Emory Proton Therapy Center will use its $34,345 grant to create a pediatric focused educational toolkit to help explain the process of treatment to patients, as well as helping fund milestone ceremonies on completion of treatment. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will take its $35,894 grant to expand services, grow research capabilities and create new spaces of healing for kids and their families at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders center.

As part of the program, guests were invited to make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation from July 19 – August 5 and received a free Gold Joy Donut as a thank you.

Grant funding will help enhance child life programming spanning from art, music and integrated therapy programs to electronic gaming equipment and specialized camps that provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families.

Since Shine Gold’s inception in 2021, Dunkin’ and the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation granted over $1.2 million to local children’s hospitals through the Shine Gold program to bring joy to kids battling cancer and other illnesses.

“We all have been touched by cancer and it is something no child or parent should have to endure, and It was incredible to see so much support from our guests and we couldn’t be happier to support the amazing work our friends at Children’s and Emory are doing.” says Emilly Bartels, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is committed to supporting these children and their families as part of their mission to bring joy to kids battling illness or hunger. Since its inception in 2006, the Foundation has granted more than $45 million to national and local nonprofits. In 2022 alone, the Foundation awarded more than 650 grants to hospitals, amounting to over $9.5 million, in a bid to spread joy to kids battling illness.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow on Facebook or Instagram.

