Jefferson County farmer looks to rebuild after losing majority of pecan crop to Hurricane Idalia

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - As thousands of people work to recover from Hurricane Idalia, some farmers are trying to figure out how to restore their crops.

Rick Assad has grown pecans on his Jefferson County farm for more than 50 years, but now, hundreds of his trees are laying across the property.

Assad said many of his trees were more than 100 years old, and he was surprised at how many of them were uprooted during the storm. “I mean they just laid over like dominoes,” said Assad.

“We would start harvesting 30 to 45 days from now, but I don’t know how long it’s going to take to move some of these trees around,” said Assad. He typically starts harvesting during the first week of October.

Despite the devastation, he is remaining optimistic. “Every time I rode out there, it was bringing me down, but I’m coming back up,” said Assad. He said he is thankful to be alive, along with his neighbors.

As for his agriculture business, Assad said it can take anywhere from 15 to 20 years to start generating revenue after planting a pecan tree.

WCTV reached out to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to get an estimate of how much damage farmers are facing throughout the state. Officials said they are still assessing, and they are looking to have results within the coming weeks.

