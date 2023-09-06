Tell Me Something Good
More sunshine and 90s in Wednesday’s forecast

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
One more day of seasonably dry air before the chance for rain returns.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seasonably dry air is still in place today, which will keep our rain chances slim to none. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s.

A bit more moisture will work its way into our area for Thursday and Friday. This will make things feel slightly more humid and increase our rain chances, especially for Friday. High temperatures will range in the low to mid-90s.

Temperatures balance out in the low 90s this weekend, with the chance for a few showers & storms on Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Storm Lee continues to churn in the Atlantic. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

