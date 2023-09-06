More sunshine and 90s in Wednesday’s forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seasonably dry air is still in place today, which will keep our rain chances slim to none. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s.

A bit more moisture will work its way into our area for Thursday and Friday. This will make things feel slightly more humid and increase our rain chances, especially for Friday. High temperatures will range in the low to mid-90s.

Temperatures balance out in the low 90s this weekend, with the chance for a few showers & storms on Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Storm Lee continues to churn in the Atlantic. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

