Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Live Oak woman bakes for hours to offer free bread to community

Something Good - Live Oak woman bakes for hours to offer free bread to community
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jill Elmore shared photos from Live Oak where local baker Danielle Courtney shared free homemade bread!

On Facebook, Danielle said in the past 36 hours she went through 50 pounds of bread flour, three pounds of butter, two gallons of milk and a dozen eggs.

All these ingredients and hours came together to make and deliver over 30 loaves of bread and three dozen rolls for her local community.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
Florida warning people of hurricane scams
Damage in Perry, Florida, following Hurricane Idalia.
Important information for residents in Perry, Taylor County
Male passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed on Labor Day near Apalachee Parkway
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Shooting over the weekend on West Pensacola Street
The Florida State Football team looks on as Osceola and Renegade plant the flaming spear at...
Florida State climbs to fourth in latest AP Top 25

Latest News

Jefferson County farmer looks to rebuild after losing majority of pecan crop to Hurricane Idalia
Jefferson County farmer looks to rebuild after losing majority of pecan crop to Hurricane Idalia
Florida home destroyed by hurricane Idalia floodwater
Florida has new ways to pay for disasters like Idalia
Something Good - Live Oak woman bakes for hours to offer free bread to community
Something Good - Live Oak woman bakes for hours to offer free bread to community
Idalia could cost billions as federal disaster fund runs out of money
Idalia could cost billions as federal disaster fund runs out of money