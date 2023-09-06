Something Good - Live Oak woman bakes for hours to offer free bread to community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jill Elmore shared photos from Live Oak where local baker Danielle Courtney shared free homemade bread!

On Facebook, Danielle said in the past 36 hours she went through 50 pounds of bread flour, three pounds of butter, two gallons of milk and a dozen eggs.

All these ingredients and hours came together to make and deliver over 30 loaves of bread and three dozen rolls for her local community.

