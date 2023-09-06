Valdosta State looks to build off week one win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You’ve heard it from coaches before. The biggest growth comes from adversity, and if there was a way to measure it, the Valdosta State football team would be standing ten feet tall.

The Blazers literally weathered the storm last week before their season debut Saturday. Hurricane Idalia ripped through the Big Bend and south Georgia last week, and Valdosta wasn’t spared.

Blazer head coach Tremaine Jackson said after Wednesday? They practiced without film and without power, but he said no one wanted to leave and no one wanted to back out of playing Saturday. Coach said that commitment says a lot about this team, and he hopes it pays off down the road.

“Anytime you see something as drastic as a hurricane, and guys want to stay and get work in and get ready for a game we didn’t even know we were going to play, it tells you something about the people in your organization,” he said. “I do think it’ll help, not just down the line, but immediately. It’s helped us this week in practice, just being around each other an getting through the heart of practice. We’re excited about it, and hopefully we’ll continue to grow and develop.”

First chance to do that is this weekend when the Blazers travel to Albany State. Kick-off is at 6:00 on Saturday.

