Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

58-year-old bicyclist killed in Franklin County crash

FHP is investigating a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead late Wednesday afternoon.
FHP is investigating a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead late Wednesday afternoon.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 58-year-old Carrabelle man was killed Wednesday afternoon after getting hit by a truck in Franklin County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck was traveling southbound on County Road 67 near Dingler Court around 5:30 p.m.

FHP said the bicyclist was traveling east out of the driveway with no helmet on when he got in the path of the truck.

The right bumper of the truck hit the bicyclist, which caused a fatal injury.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-year-old was killed in an apparent accidental shooting Wednesday night.
One-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting at Tallahassee apartment
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
A toddler was shot and killed at a home in Flagler County, Florida.
Toddler dies in shooting at Florida home, police say
Something Good - Live Oak woman bakes for hours to offer free bread to community
Something Good - Live Oak woman bakes for hours to offer free bread to community
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Shooting over the weekend on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

Male passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed on Labor Day near Apalachee Parkway
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Hit-and-run crash with injuries in Gadsden County
Crash
Crash near Sam’s Club causes traffic jam
Jefferson Street road work will resume Monday, seek alternative routes
Jefferson Street road work will resume Monday, seek alternative routes