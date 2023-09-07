58-year-old bicyclist killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 58-year-old Carrabelle man was killed Wednesday afternoon after getting hit by a truck in Franklin County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck was traveling southbound on County Road 67 near Dingler Court around 5:30 p.m.

FHP said the bicyclist was traveling east out of the driveway with no helmet on when he got in the path of the truck.

The right bumper of the truck hit the bicyclist, which caused a fatal injury.

