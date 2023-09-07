Bright Idea: Solar panels set up to help with storm recovery

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County woman is coming to the aid of those impacted by Hurricane Idalia in her own town.

Madeline Giovannelli saw her community in need after the storm and started distributing resources from her own home to anybody who needed them.

She said the main goal is to make sure people have access to fresh water in their homes. And as people are depending on generators to get through power outages, she is giving out gas and solar panels to those in need.

”So a lot of times when communities suffer a natural disaster, our biggest concern is addressing their needs now which is great but we also need to figure out how are we are going to help them, in the long run, how can we help them from not being so severely impacted the next time a storm comes,” Madeline Giovannell said. “I don’t feel like what I’m doing is really fantastical or that out there because truthfully if you know anyone who’s from Taylor County you know how much this community supports each other.”

On top of solar panels and gas, she is giving people chainsaws, food supplies, water testing kits, general supplies, groceries and anything she can get to help people out.

She says she wants people to feel like they are not alone in this.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.