A few storms possible today with better chances on Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Data continues to suggest wet weather for some on Thursday... again not expecting it to rain all day and in every spot, just a few scattered storms during the afternoon. Those storms that do develop have the potential to produce brief gusty winds. Outside of showers or storms, hot with highs in the low to mid-90s.

A front will approach the area later this week. Although widespread rain is not likely now, rain chances will be slightly higher on Friday and Saturday than earlier this week. High temperatures in the low 90s.

Tropics: Hurricane Lee is expected to continue to intensify in the coming days, likely becoming a major hurricane (category 3 or greater) by this weekend. Still very far away from the eastern coastline, but model guidance continues to suggest a curve away from land, we just do not know at what exact point it does so. Impacts to the Gulf Coast are highly unlikely.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

