Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Brookwood’s Rodge Waldrop

Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Brookwood's Rodge Waldrop
By Alison Posey
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-year-old was killed in an apparent accidental shooting Wednesday night.
One-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting at Tallahassee apartment
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
A toddler was shot and killed at a home in Flagler County, Florida.
Toddler dies in shooting at Florida home, police say
Something Good - Live Oak woman bakes for hours to offer free bread to community
Something Good - Live Oak woman bakes for hours to offer free bread to community
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Shooting over the weekend on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

Godby’s Amari Jones is the Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner from August 25th.
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Godby’s Amari Jones
The Lanier County softball team finish state runner-up last season in A Division II.
Lanier County softball team focused on finishing the job this fall
Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night: Sept. 1 full replay and scoreboard
Gadsden County shuts out Rickards.
Game of the Week: Gadsden County shuts down Rickards, nabs second consecutive Soul Bowl