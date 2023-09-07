Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Godby’s Amari Jones

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Idalia made us wait to reveal last week’s winner for our Football Friday Night Play of the Week, so delayed but not denied, the winner for the week of August 25th, 2023 is Godby High School’s Amari Jones.

Over 3,000 votes were cast in this one, but Jones took the top spot. His first ever pick six too, as he’s an offensive guy, but plays like this make him realize how much he likes playing on the defensive side of the ball too.

“When Jaylen, who tipped the ball, made the block in front of me, that’s when I knew I was going to get into the end zone,” he said. “It really boosted my confidence knowing I can play both sides. Thank you to the support, really appreciate it, to show you all that it mattered.

Jones received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

