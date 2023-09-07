Former Wakulla County Property Appraiser Brad Harvey sentenced to lengthy prison term

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Homer “Brad” Harvey, a former Wakulla County Property Assessor is on his way to prison for suspicion of fraud.

Harvey, who was chosen in 2016, was detained in 2020 on suspicion of improperly inflating his pay and using the credit card issued by the Property Appraiser’s Office for personal expenses like travel and auto maintenance.

In the first case, Harvey was charged with a first-degree Felony, “Organized Scheme to Defraud $50,000 or more.”The Total excess compensation between the years 2016-2019 amounted to $176,207.68.

In the second case, Harvey was charged with a second-degree felony “Organized Scheme to Defraud $20,000 or more.” The value of the expenditures was $26,946.80.

In July, Harvey submitted open no-contest pleas to the charges; there was no sentencing deal with state prosecutors at the time. Following the sentencing hearing at the Wakulla County Courthouse on Thursday, the State Attorney’s Office issued a news release announcing the pleas.

Harvey was given a sentence of 12 and a half years in prison on Thursday, followed by 17 years of probation, on each of the two counts of an organized plot to defraud, according to the press release.

He was also required by the judge to pay back the exact amount he had taken from the government office which totals to $203,154.48.

Harvey’s crimes were uncovered by Property Appraiser’s Office staff in 2019 and reported to county officials, who informed Governor Ron DeSantis and others. Harvey decided not to run again after DeSantis suspended him following his arrest.

