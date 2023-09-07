Tell Me Something Good
FSU visits Gadsden County Jail as part of the Re-Entry Program

FSU visits Gadsden County Jail.
FSU visits Gadsden County Jail.(GCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - As part of the “Winning Wednesday” Initiative of the Re-Entry Program, Coach Corey Fuller, Director of Football Relations at Florida State University, along with two of FSU’s Defensive Linemen took some time to visit the Gadsden County Jail and speak to inmates.

Sheriff Morris Young supports hope-filled programs like “Winning Wednesdays,” which gives inmates the chance to hear motivational, educational and spiritual teachings from eminent people in an effort to positively influence their lives.

The Re-Entry Program’s new “Winning Wednesdays” project is run by Director Cindy Murphy and Coordinator Clarence Jackson.

When Coach Corey Fuller told the attentive audience that they were all born winners and that it is up to them to make a difference in how they live the “dash” in their lives, it brought smiles and a sense of assurance to them.

According to jail administrator Colonel Robert Barkley, he is very happy with the presentation’s outcome.

FSU visits Gadsden County Jail
FSU visits Gadsden County Jail(GCSO)

