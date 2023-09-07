Lowndes High School will honor Hurricane Idalia heroes at ‘Pink-Out’ football game

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Friday’s Lowndes Vikings football game is not only the annual “Pink-Out” game, but it will also recognize those who helped people impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the Vikings will be playing the Rock Creek Christian Academy from Maryland. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

This game will replace the Sept. 1 game against West Broward that was canceled. Fans will be able to use their tickets from that game to gain entry to Friday night’s game. The ticket is pink and will show West Broward as the opponent.

Friday night’s game will honor the Hurricane Heroes who are first responders, utility workers, disaster volunteers, etc. and their spouses. School-aged children will be admitted for free on the visitor side of the stadium. These individuals must show identification on the visitor’s side of the stadium to be granted free entry.

The Georgia Bridgemen will be recognized at halftime.

Pink shirts for the Pink-Out game will be available for purchase at the ticket office, along with other Viking apparel.

Individual tickets are still available for purchase. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance, and $12 each when purchased at the gate.

Season tickets are also on sale. Reserve seat packages are available on both sides of the stadium and season tickets can be purchased from the athletic ticket office.

The stadium does have a clear bag policy. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo.

The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from GooGoo Car Wash and is open from 12:30-4:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday.

