One-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting at Tallahassee apartment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An infant was killed in an apparent accidental shooting Wednesday night, according to police.

Tallahassee Police responded to the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Capital Circle NE around 7:30 p.m. They met a caller who was transporting a one year old with a gunshot wound to the hospital. The child died at the hospital.

Officers said the shooting happened at Grove Park Apartments of Dick Wilson Boulevard.

According to TPD, “preliminary investigative efforts indicate the shooting was accidental,” but they are still investigating.

