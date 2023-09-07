Tell Me Something Good
Scattered storms expected through Friday

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Scattered storms have returned across the Big Bend and South Georgia.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia are under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather through Thursday night. Gusty winds and frequent lightning may be found in one or two strong thunderstorms.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies with scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers & storms. A few early-morning thunderstorms will be possible as well. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s.

A few showers & storms will be possible this weekend, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will continue to reach the low to mid-90s.

Hurricane Lee is rapidly intensifying as it moves towards the west-northwest. Good news, models continue to show a sharp turn to the north by the middle of next week. This trend in the models keeps Lee away from the southeast US coastline. There are currently no expected impacts from Lee along the Gulf Coast. This is one that we will continue to closely monitor.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

