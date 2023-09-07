Something Good - 4-year-old boy made drawing for fuel dispenser helping in Perry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Patrick McCullen from Ohio has been in Perry dispending fuel for Hurricane response.

That’s when he was gifted a drawing of Hurricane Idaliua by a 4-year-old kid named Christopher.

McCullen was touched by the gesture and had to share it.

