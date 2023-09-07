Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - 4-year-old boy made drawing for fuel dispenser helping in Perry

Something Good - 4-year-old boy made drawing for fuel dispenser helping in Perry
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Patrick McCullen from Ohio has been in Perry dispending fuel for Hurricane response.

That’s when he was gifted a drawing of Hurricane Idaliua by a 4-year-old kid named Christopher.

McCullen was touched by the gesture and had to share it.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-year-old was killed in an apparent accidental shooting Wednesday night.
One-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting at Tallahassee apartment
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
A toddler was shot and killed at a home in Flagler County, Florida.
Toddler dies in shooting at Florida home, police say
Something Good - Live Oak woman bakes for hours to offer free bread to community
Something Good - Live Oak woman bakes for hours to offer free bread to community
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Shooting over the weekend on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

Allegations include that Brad Harvey used the property appraiser credit card to buy personal...
Former Wakulla County Property Appraiser Brad Harvey sentenced to lengthy prison term
The Johnsons say they will take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.
Kendrick Johnson’s parents expected to file documents alleging false information against Lowndes Co. sheriff
Patrick McCullen from Ohio has been in Perry dispending fuel for Hurricane response.
Something Good - 4-year-old boy made drawing for fuel dispenser helping in Perry
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors