Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Wedding ring returned after missing for month in Valdosta

Something Good - Wedding ring returned after missing for month in Valdosta
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Marie Carter lost her wedding ring in Valdosta’s tractor supply the day after her anniversary.

Well, a month later someone called her and said it was found! Carter said she cried and did a happy dance before going to get it.

To top it off her husband, Robbie, put her ring back on her finger. They have been married for 41 years!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed on Labor Day near Apalachee Parkway
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Shooting over the weekend on West Pensacola Street
The Florida State Football team looks on as Osceola and Renegade plant the flaming spear at...
Florida State climbs to fourth in latest AP Top 25
A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
Florida warning people of hurricane scams
A toddler was shot and killed at a home in Flagler County, Florida.
Toddler dies in shooting at Florida home, police say

Latest News

Something Good - Wedding ring returned after missing for month in Valdosta
Something Good - Wedding ring returned after missing for month in Valdosta
WATCH: Demolition underway on FAMU's Gibbs Hall
WATCH: Demolition underway on FAMU's Gibbs Hall
Structural damages in Steinhatchee after Hurricane Idalia.
Florida’s insurance crisis evident after Hurricane Idalia
Bright Idea: Solar panels set up to help with storm recovery
Bright Idea: Solar panels set up to help with storm recovery