Something Good - Wedding ring returned after missing for month in Valdosta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Marie Carter lost her wedding ring in Valdosta’s tractor supply the day after her anniversary.

Well, a month later someone called her and said it was found! Carter said she cried and did a happy dance before going to get it.

To top it off her husband, Robbie, put her ring back on her finger. They have been married for 41 years!

