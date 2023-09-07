Tell Me Something Good
South Georgia man charged in connection to father’s murder

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Quitman man was arrested and charged with murder after his father was found shot in a home last Friday.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 700 Block of Old Pavo Road in Brooks County.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Robert Rose. GBI said his 23-year-old son Rory Rose was living with him at the time.

Rory Rose is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was booked into the Brooks County Jail and GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

This is an ongoing and open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 263-7558.

