What’s Brewing - Lowndes County School hosting a food distribution for families of students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lowndes County Schools is giving out pre-packaged boxes of kid-friendly food for families of students who attend any school in the county.

The event is Saturday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lowndes Middle School.

The food items are all donated by the Second Harvest of South Georgia.

