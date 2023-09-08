Tell Me Something Good
6 year old Lowndes Co. girl celebrates her remission from eye cancer

Six-year-old Amelia Ellinburg returned to school this year after being diagnosed with a...
Six-year-old Amelia Ellinburg returned to school this year after being diagnosed with a malignant tumor behind her right eye when she was only five-years-old.(Chase Ellinburg)
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A cancer diagnosis as an adult can be scary, isolating, and even confusing. But when a child is diagnosed with a tumor, life for an entire family must change.

Amelia Ellinburg,6, returned to school this year after being diagnosed with a malignant tumor behind her right eye when she was only five-years-old.

Amelia said, “I was a little nervous.”

Chase Ellinburg, dad, said, “It was disbelief. When you have a group of doctors and oncologist using that word cancer. First reaction is this isn’t happening, this happens to other people, but it doesn’t happen to me.”

Treatment for Amelia began rapidly, moving her and her mom, Elizabeth, to Atlanta for the remainder of 2022 into 2023. Chase was a teacher at Lowndes High at the time. He soon began to see gifts, cards, money and other things in his classroom for his family.

“The response from coworkers and staff members and just the one Lowndes family made me feel like we were in this with others, he said. ” It’s a very unique situation that your five-year-old is diagnosed with cancer, it’s unfathomable in a lot of ways and it can easily make someone feel isolated and alone.”

Throughout Amelia’s journey she kept a smile on her face, because she knew that she was not alone in her battle with cancer.

“Joshua 1:9. Be strong and courageous, God is with me wherever I go,” Amelia said. “Believe in God and He can help you.”

While in Atlanta for treatment last school year, Westside Elementary School Principal Beth Lind said ”Amelia would still get online and participate with her class through Google Meets.”

Lind said in a statement, “Amelia is and has always been an amazing student. She never let any hurdles get her down and was a fighter every step of the way.”

“She is a shining example of courage and perseverance. We love her enthusiasm and have been so excited to see her walking the halls of Westside Elementary, again.”

Amelia says she is happy to be back at school to do science experiments and spend time with her family and friends.

