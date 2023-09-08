Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Chances for rain slowly decline after Friday

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Another round of afternoon to evening showers & storms is expected today.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After some early morning thunderstorms for the eastern half of our area, scattered showers and storms will return this afternoon.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-year-old was killed in an apparent accidental shooting Wednesday night.
One-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting at Tallahassee apartment
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
Allegations include that Brad Harvey used the property appraiser credit card to buy personal...
Former Wakulla County Property Appraiser Brad Harvey sentenced to lengthy prison term
Sometimes life doesn’t go the way you planned. For Florida A&M punter Trey Wilhoit, life may...
The road back home: Florida A&M’s Trey Wilhoit is exactly where he’s supposed to be
Ronshay Dugans was killed by a drowsy driver in 2008. Her death inspired Florida's Drowsy...
8-year-old killed by driver asleep at the wheel inspires Florida’s “Drowsy Driving Prevention Week”

Latest News

Another round of afternoon to evening showers & storms is expected today.
Rob's Forecast
Scattered storms have returned across the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Scattered storms expected through Friday
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors
Scattered storms have returned across the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Mike's Forecast