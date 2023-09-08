Tell Me Something Good
New FEMA Recovery Center opens in Suwannee County

(File - 9/5) The Center is open at the Dixie County Library Monday-Sunday from 9a-8p
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center was opened Friday in Suwannee County.

The new center will give residents affected by Hurricane Idalia the chance to get one-on-one help. There is no appointment necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Florida’s State Emergency Response Team and FEMA also announced that more locations will be opening soon.

Below is a list of all open FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in our area.

  • Suwannee County: Agricultural Coliseum Exhibition Building 2, 1302 SW 11 St., Live Oak, FL 32064, 9 a.m. to7 p.m. Mon-Sun
  • Dixie County: Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19, Cross City, FL 32628, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun
  • Hamilton County: 1153 NW US Hwy 41, Jasper, FL 32052, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun
  • Lafayette County: Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, FL 32066, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun
  • Madison County: Career Source North Florida, 705 E Base St., Madison, FL 32340, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun

