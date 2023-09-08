Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oreo is bringing back a fan favorite after three years.

The red velvet Oreo returns to shelves next week for a limited time. It was the “most-requested” flavor, according to Nabisco.

The cookie consists of a layer of cream cheese creme sandwiched between two red velvet-flavored cookies.

Fans have been requesting these Oreos be brought back since they left stores in 2020.

By the way, the traditional chocolate Oreo flavor and red velvet are not the same thing.

Red velvet cake is not simply just a chocolate cake with red food dye in it.

While it does have more cocoa than a basic chocolate cake in its recipe, the taste is more like a mashup of chocolate and vanilla.

Red velvet brings the total to 12 varieties of Oreos available, including mint, dark chocolate and hazelnut.

The red velvet Oreo is returning to shelves for a limited time, Nabisco said.
The red velvet Oreo is returning to shelves for a limited time, Nabisco said.(Oreo via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-year-old was killed in an apparent accidental shooting Wednesday night.
One-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting at Tallahassee apartment
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
Allegations include that Brad Harvey used the property appraiser credit card to buy personal...
Former Wakulla County Property Appraiser Brad Harvey sentenced to lengthy prison term
Sometimes life doesn’t go the way you planned. For Florida A&M punter Trey Wilhoit, life may...
The road back home: Florida A&M’s Trey Wilhoit is exactly where he’s supposed to be
Ronshay Dugans was killed by a drowsy driver in 2008. Her death inspired Florida's Drowsy...
8-year-old killed by driver asleep at the wheel inspires Florida’s “Drowsy Driving Prevention Week”

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
‘On the road’: Morning Pep Rally visits Wakulla High
‘On the road’: Morning Pep Rally visits Wakulla High 1
‘On the road’: Morning Pep Rally visits Wakulla High
‘On the road’: Morning Pep Rally visits Wakulla High
U.S. guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots over Germany center Johannes Voigtmann during a...
Team USA loses to Germany in the Basketball World Cup semifinals