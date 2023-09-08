‘On the road’: Morning Pep Rally visits Wakulla High

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Morning Pep Rally was back on the road early Friday morning ahead of the Wakulla High War Eagles and Munroe Bobcats match up.

Wakulla beat Munroe last year 43-13 and is looking to stay undefeated.

The War Eagles brought out their band, cheer team and color guard to get rowdy ahead of the big game.

If you missed any of the action, be sure to check out some of the clips we shared!

