Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘On the road’: Morning Pep Rally visits Wakulla High

By Josh Green and Madison Glaser
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Morning Pep Rally was back on the road early Friday morning ahead of the Wakulla High War Eagles and Munroe Bobcats match up.

Wakulla beat Munroe last year 43-13 and is looking to stay undefeated.

The War Eagles brought out their band, cheer team and color guard to get rowdy ahead of the big game.

If you missed any of the action, be sure to check out some of the clips we shared!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-year-old was killed in an apparent accidental shooting Wednesday night.
One-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting at Tallahassee apartment
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
Allegations include that Brad Harvey used the property appraiser credit card to buy personal...
Former Wakulla County Property Appraiser Brad Harvey sentenced to lengthy prison term
Sometimes life doesn’t go the way you planned. For Florida A&M punter Trey Wilhoit, life may...
The road back home: Florida A&M’s Trey Wilhoit is exactly where he’s supposed to be
Ronshay Dugans was killed by a drowsy driver in 2008. Her death inspired Florida's Drowsy...
8-year-old killed by driver asleep at the wheel inspires Florida’s “Drowsy Driving Prevention Week”

Latest News

Sometimes life doesn’t go the way you planned. For Florida A&M punter Trey Wilhoit, life may...
The road back home: Florida A&M’s Trey Wilhoit is exactly where he’s supposed to be
The road back home: Florida A&M's Trey Wilhoit is exactly where he's supposed to be
The road back home: Florida A&M's Trey Wilhoit is exactly where he's supposed to be
Brookwood’s Rodge Waldrop is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner.
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Brookwood’s Rodge Waldrop
Godby’s Amari Jones is the Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner from August 25th.
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Godby’s Amari Jones