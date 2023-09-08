Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - New home for pregnant dog found just in time

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today’s Something Good is a cute animal story!

A mama dog had quite a week. The Leon County Humane Society posted about needing an urgent home for Miss Betty with a litter on the way. They pulled her from the shelter and got her some Popeye’s chicken and a bath, but she still needed a home.

Someone stepped up!

The group posted today that Betty is settled and very well loved in her new foster home, snuggling and napping.

We hope to show you her puppies when they arrive.

