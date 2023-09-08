Tell Me Something Good
Taylor Co. schools reopen as community continues recovery efforts

By Brianna Shaw
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - This morning students and teachers were welcomed back.

WCTV has been told that many residents still don’t have power and are still trying to get back to life as they knew it, so the school district is currently in a “grace period”.

Students who are able to return to school can but students are not required to attend school at this time.

Safety and Human Resource Specialist, Kristy Anderson, says the administration wanted students and teachers back into the buildings, as soon as it was safe to do so. They can all start getting back into their normal routines.

”Parents out there, we’re not saying they have to come back to school. This allows their kids to regain some normalcy and that’s very important,” Safety and Human Resources Specialist Kristy Anderson said.

One parent who did not want to be on camera says she’s still working to clean up after the storm, but her first grader was eager to come back to school.

”I was excited about seeing my teachers and our friends. I feel great about coming back to school,” First Grader parent said. “School is great and it’s smart, it makes your brain smart.”

As for the families who are not sending their kids back to school just yet, Anderson says school staff will make sure students get the work they’ve missed.

