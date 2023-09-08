WCTV says goodbye to Ben Kaplan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime anchor and community leader Ben Kaplan said goodbye to the WCTV viewers and readers Friday.

Kaplan has worked at WCTV for almost exactly seven years. During that time, he has anchored thousands of newscasts, supported community service organizations and received national recognition for his work. He’s also been a mentor, a leader and a friend.

After Hurricane Maria, Kaplan traveled to Puerto Rico to report on the damage. His work there helped put dozens of roofs on homes wrecked in the storm. He has also supported multiple charitable endeavors, helping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars with his leadership in the Leon Relay for Life and more than $10,000 for Honor Flight Tallahassee.

Kaplan has co-anchored the 4 p.m. newscast with wife Katie Kaplan, a senior multimedia journalist and assignment reporter at WCTV, since it first aired five years ago. The Kaplans notably always wear coordinating outfits during that newscast. Katie Kaplan will be leaving WCTV in November.

He has also anchored the 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts with co-anchors Julie Montanaro and Abby Walton.

While at WCTV, Kaplan’s work has collected a number of awards. Notably, he received the ‘Service to America Award from the National Association of Broadcasters.

Ben Kaplan’s next stop is Des Moines, Iowa, where he will anchor the evening news at KCCI.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.