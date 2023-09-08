What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra’s Opening Night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of the 2023-2024 season is Friday, September 8.

Opening night will feature classical and iconic works of the romantic period.

Cash bar and pre-concert music by the Blues Factor will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The doors for the show will officially open at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is taking place at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall at FSU.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.