Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra’s Opening Night

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of the 2023-2024 season is Friday, September 8.

Opening night will feature classical and iconic works of the romantic period.

Cash bar and pre-concert music by the Blues Factor will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The doors for the show will officially open at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is taking place at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall at FSU.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-year-old was killed in an apparent accidental shooting Wednesday night.
One-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting at Tallahassee apartment
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
Allegations include that Brad Harvey used the property appraiser credit card to buy personal...
Former Wakulla County Property Appraiser Brad Harvey sentenced to lengthy prison term
FHP is investigating a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead late Wednesday afternoon.
58-year-old bicyclist killed in Franklin County crash
FSU visits Gadsden County Jail.
FSU visits Gadsden County Jail as part of the Re-Entry Program

Latest News

United Way of the Big Bend van and supplies.
United Way of the Big Bend launches supply drive for victims of Hurricane Idalia
Taylor Co. schools reopen as the community continues recovery efforts.
Taylor Co. schools reopen as community continues recovery efforts
Ronshay Dugans was killed by a drowsy driver in 2008. Her death inspired Florida's Drowsy...
8-year-old killed by driver asleep at the wheel inspires Florida’s “Drowsy Driving Prevention Week”
8-year-old killed by driver asleep at the wheel inspires Florida’s “Drowsy Driving Prevention...
8-year-old killed by driver asleep at the wheel inspires Florida’s “Drowsy Driving Prevention Week”