Cauzican Foster Dogs features two pups up for adoption

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cauzican Foster Dogs stopped by the WCTV studio to feature two pups that are on the hunt for their forever home.

Mama Duke and Chelsea are two four-month-old lab and black-mouth cur mixes.

Cauzican Foster Dogs hosts an event every Saturday at Pet Smart to try to get their pets adopted.

You can visit Cauzican Care’s Facebook at this link for more information.

Chef Douglas shares his Blueberry Doobie recipe
