Chattahoochee man killed in a single-car crash in Leon County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 34-year-old Chattahoochee man died Saturday morning after driving off the road on Blountstown Highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:23 a.m. on State Road 20 (Blountstown Highway), just east of Silver Saddle Drive in Leon County.

According to FHP, the man was driving west on Blountstown Highway when for an unknown reason, he drove off the road crossing the eastbound lane, hitting a utility pole.

According to FHP, the man died on the scene.

