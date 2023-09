Chef Douglas shares his Blueberry Doobie recipe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Douglas stopped by the WCTV studio to demonstrate how to make Blueberry Doobie.

Douglas Sutton says the process takes about an hour and is made up of about four pints of fruit and plenty of sugar.

Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email chefdouglassutton@gmail.com

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.