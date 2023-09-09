Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in GA

It’s called EG.5 or Eris and right now it's accounting for most new cases across the country.
It’s called EG.5 or Eris and right now it's accounting for most new cases across the country.(WWBT)
By Karli Barnett
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - COVID-19 numbers are on the rise once again across the country.

Hospitalizations and case numbers are notably spiking for the first time this year. This comes as children are back in school, and a new variant is circulating.

“The EG.5 variant is now being called a ‘variant of interest’ by the WHO. It is increasing very rapidly in it’s number of cases across the world,” said Dr. Jodie Guest. She is a professor and the Senior Vice Chair of the Epidemiology Department at Emory.”

According to the CDC, nationally, new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased 16% in the last week.

Dr. Guest says here in Georgia, in the last month, hospitalizations rose 56%.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax are all working on updated vaccinations for the Fall.

Dr. Guest said it is likely to become annual, like a flu shot.

“We are waiting for the CDC and the FDA to approve the newest COVID-19 vaccine,” she explained. “This will be the first time where we will see a Fall vaccine, and it will not be a booster anymore. It will be a yearly vaccine that we are going to hope everyone will take. We should be expecting some information from the CDC in the next two weeks, or maybe a month at the latest.”

With it also being the start of flu season, she noted the vaccinations will be safe to get together.

“If you’ve had an exposure or if you’ve had any symptoms that look like the flu or COVID, you do want to use an at-home antigen test or go to the hospital or your doctor to receive a PCR test,” Dr. Guest explained.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story misclassified the EG.5 variant. This story has been updated in accordance with the World Health Organization’s lineage for SARS-CoV-2 variant classifications.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon...
Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours
GENERIC — Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: One dead after boating accident in Franklin County
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, reacts to players on the field after a timeout...
Florida State moves up to 3rd in latest AP Top 25
Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Ben Kaplan

Latest News

Health officials are advising people to stay up to date with COVID vaccines, to improve indoor...
New CDC head: 'We are going to have to continue to live' with COVID-19
Georgia hospitals received $70,000 grant from Dunkin’ Donuts, kids battling cancer
Georgia hospitals received over $70K in grants from Dunkin’ Donuts, kids battling cancer
Starting in October, ANEW Place's Champlain Inn in Burlington will have a new organization...
New organization to take over Burlington homeless shelter
Health officials and the White House are encouraging Americans to get shots for COVID-19, RSV...
COVID, flu and RSV to pose threat in US this fall