A Few showers or storms Sunday afternoon and staying in the low 90s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A frontal boundary is draped across the area, which brought a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the sea breeze boundary earlier today. Storms will diminish as we approach sunset. Temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight: Clearing skies for most spots. Southeast Big Bend could keep a few clouds and isolated showers or storms in that area. Rain chance is only about 20%.

Tomorrow: A similar situation with slightly lower rain coverage, just isolated showers, and storms along the sea breeze boundary. The front that is over us will slowly work away from the area toward the north and west. Highs in the low 90s and upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday: Much of the week is going to be partly sunny with some afternoon pop-up showers and storms. Highs will remain in the low 90s and upper 80s. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Wednesday: A cold front will slide through the area between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing higher chances of rain on Wednesday. Right now, I have it at 30% but may need to raise it as confidence in coverage changes.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. A small chance of sea breeze showers or storms.

Friday and Saturday: A cold front approaches the area later this week, the timing of the front is still up in the air, but overall it looks like a late week or early weekend front that will increase rain chances, especially on Saturday next weekend. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tropics: Major Hurricane Lee is still well out in the Atlantic Ocean; models continue to show this is not going to be a problem for us. Now the east coast will not see direct landfall impacts, dangerous swimming conditions, high surf, rip currents, and high waves expected from Lee despite being so far out in the Atlantic.

Margot will be no issue for the lower 48 as it stays out in the Atlantic. No other areas of interest now.

