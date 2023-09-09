Football Friday Night: Sept. 8 full replay and scoreboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Madison County vs. Fitzgerald Madison County 30-16 Lafayette vs. Hamilton County Lafayette 53-6 NFC vs. Jefferson County NFC 46-12 Franklin County vs. Jay Jay 41-18 Florida High vs. Lecanto Florida High 38-7 Marianna vs. Blountstown Marianna 42-18 Freeport vs. Liberty County Liberty County 20-17 Graceville vs. Sneads Sneads 32-6 Cairo vs. Godby Cairo 51-20 Rickards vs. Navarre Navarre 45-18 Suwannee vs. Chiefland Suwannee 33-18 Munroe vs. Wakulla Wakulla 48-7 Leon vs. FAMU DRS Leon 63-0 Lincoln vs. Niceville Lincoln 28-14 Bay vs. Gadsden County Gadsden County 52-15 Trinity (Deltona) vs. Aucilla Christian Aucilla 48-0 True North vs. Maclay True North 41-13

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Brookwood vs. Stratford Academy Stratford 45-26 Valwood vs. Georgia Christian Valwood 54-0 Mitchell County vs. Brooks County Brooks 49-14 Cook vs. Clinch County Clinch 35-27 Lee County vs. Colquitt County Colquitt 37-20 Miller County vs. Telfair County Telfair County 28-14 Pelham vs. Wilcox County Wilcox 43-21 Lanier County vs. Berrien Lanier County 24-7 Early County vs. Terrell County Postponed Warner Robins vs. Valdosta Valdosta 45-12 Rock Creek vs. Lowndes Lowndes 23-12 Bainbridge vs. Thomasville Bainbridge 46-28

