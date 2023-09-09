Football Friday Night: Sept. 8 full replay and scoreboard
It’s Week 3 in Florida and Week 4 in Georgia
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:
Florida Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Madison County vs. Fitzgerald
|Madison County
|30-16
|Lafayette vs. Hamilton County
|Lafayette
|53-6
|NFC vs. Jefferson County
|NFC
|46-12
|Franklin County vs. Jay
|Jay
|41-18
|Florida High vs. Lecanto
|Florida High
|38-7
|Marianna vs. Blountstown
|Marianna
|42-18
|Freeport vs. Liberty County
|Liberty County
|20-17
|Graceville vs. Sneads
|Sneads
|32-6
|Cairo vs. Godby
|Cairo
|51-20
|Rickards vs. Navarre
|Navarre
|45-18
|Suwannee vs. Chiefland
|Suwannee
|33-18
|Munroe vs. Wakulla
|Wakulla
|48-7
|Leon vs. FAMU DRS
|Leon
|63-0
|Lincoln vs. Niceville
|Lincoln
|28-14
|Bay vs. Gadsden County
|Gadsden County
|52-15
|Trinity (Deltona) vs. Aucilla Christian
|Aucilla
|48-0
|True North vs. Maclay
|True North
|41-13
Georgia Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Brookwood vs. Stratford Academy
|Stratford
|45-26
|Valwood vs. Georgia Christian
|Valwood
|54-0
|Mitchell County vs. Brooks County
|Brooks
|49-14
|Cook vs. Clinch County
|Clinch
|35-27
|Lee County vs. Colquitt County
|Colquitt
|37-20
|Miller County vs. Telfair County
|Telfair County
|28-14
|Pelham vs. Wilcox County
|Wilcox
|43-21
|Lanier County vs. Berrien
|Lanier County
|24-7
|Early County vs. Terrell County
|Postponed
|Warner Robins vs. Valdosta
|Valdosta
|45-12
|Rock Creek vs. Lowndes
|Lowndes
|23-12
|Bainbridge vs. Thomasville
|Bainbridge
|46-28
