Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Football Friday Night: Sept. 8 full replay and scoreboard

It’s Week 3 in Florida and Week 4 in Georgia
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Madison County vs. FitzgeraldMadison County30-16
Lafayette vs. Hamilton CountyLafayette53-6
NFC vs. Jefferson CountyNFC46-12
Franklin County vs. JayJay41-18
Florida High vs. LecantoFlorida High38-7
Marianna vs. BlountstownMarianna42-18
Freeport vs. Liberty CountyLiberty County20-17
Graceville vs. SneadsSneads32-6
Cairo vs. GodbyCairo51-20
Rickards vs. NavarreNavarre45-18
Suwannee vs. ChieflandSuwannee33-18
Munroe vs. WakullaWakulla48-7
Leon vs. FAMU DRSLeon63-0
Lincoln vs. NicevilleLincoln28-14
Bay vs. Gadsden CountyGadsden County52-15
Trinity (Deltona) vs. Aucilla ChristianAucilla48-0
True North vs. MaclayTrue North41-13

Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Brookwood vs. Stratford AcademyStratford45-26
Valwood vs. Georgia ChristianValwood54-0
Mitchell County vs. Brooks CountyBrooks49-14
Cook vs. Clinch CountyClinch35-27
Lee County vs. Colquitt CountyColquitt37-20
Miller County vs. Telfair CountyTelfair County28-14
Pelham vs. Wilcox CountyWilcox43-21
Lanier County vs. BerrienLanier County24-7
Early County vs. Terrell CountyPostponed
Warner Robins vs. ValdostaValdosta45-12
Rock Creek vs. LowndesLowndes23-12
Bainbridge vs. ThomasvilleBainbridge46-28

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-year-old was killed in an apparent accidental shooting Wednesday night.
One-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting at Tallahassee apartment
Allegations include that Brad Harvey used the property appraiser credit card to buy personal...
Former Wakulla County Property Appraiser Brad Harvey sentenced to lengthy prison term
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Sometimes life doesn’t go the way you planned. For Florida A&M punter Trey Wilhoit, life may...
The road back home: Florida A&M’s Trey Wilhoit is exactly where he’s supposed to be
Ronshay Dugans was killed by a drowsy driver in 2008. Her death inspired Florida's Drowsy...
8-year-old killed by driver asleep at the wheel inspires Florida’s “Drowsy Driving Prevention Week”

Latest News

Wakulla defeated Munroe, 48-7, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Game of the Week: Wakulla dominates Munroe 48-7 in home opener at JD Jones Stadium
Brookwood’s Rodge Waldrop is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner.
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Brookwood’s Rodge Waldrop
Godby’s Amari Jones is the Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner from August 25th.
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Godby’s Amari Jones
The Pink-Out Game will be on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.
Lowndes High School will honor Hurricane Idalia heroes at ‘Pink-Out’ football game