Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Game of the Week: Wakulla sweeps Munroe

Wakulla defeated Munroe, 48-7, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Wakulla defeated Munroe, 48-7, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.(Sydney Wicker/WCTV)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla swept Munroe Friday night, 48-7.

The War Eagles defeated the Bobcats by a landslide. This game is being featured as WCTV’s Game of the Week.

Tune in tonight at 11 p.m. for more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-year-old was killed in an apparent accidental shooting Wednesday night.
One-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting at Tallahassee apartment
Allegations include that Brad Harvey used the property appraiser credit card to buy personal...
Former Wakulla County Property Appraiser Brad Harvey sentenced to lengthy prison term
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Sometimes life doesn’t go the way you planned. For Florida A&M punter Trey Wilhoit, life may...
The road back home: Florida A&M’s Trey Wilhoit is exactly where he’s supposed to be
Ronshay Dugans was killed by a drowsy driver in 2008. Her death inspired Florida's Drowsy...
8-year-old killed by driver asleep at the wheel inspires Florida’s “Drowsy Driving Prevention Week”

Latest News

Brookwood’s Rodge Waldrop is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner.
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Brookwood’s Rodge Waldrop
Godby’s Amari Jones is the Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner from August 25th.
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Godby’s Amari Jones
The Pink-Out Game will be on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.
Lowndes High School will honor Hurricane Idalia heroes at ‘Pink-Out’ football game
The Lanier County softball team finish state runner-up last season in A Division II.
Lanier County softball team focused on finishing the job this fall