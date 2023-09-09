Tell Me Something Good
Lake Bradford Estates shooting leaves 13-year-old injured(Scott Phillips)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting at Lake Bradford Estates sent a minor to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesperson with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Cathedral Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

LCSO found a 13-year-old girl shot in the hand, she was transported to the hospital and treated for her injury.

No word yet on how this shooting happened or if any suspect has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

