Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 37-year-old man was arrested after trying to bring an airsoft gun into a high school football game in Tallahassee on Friday night.

The incident unfolded during halftime of the game between Godby and Cairo high schools at Gene Cox Stadium, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Ray Montgomery attempted to enter the facility with a backpack when it was searched in accordance with district policy and the gun was found, said Public Information Officer Angela Sherrod-Green. School administrators notified a nearby deputy who took Montgomery into custody. The firearm resembled a pistol in looks and weight, but was later determined to be an airsoft gun, Sherrod-Green said.

Montgomery was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and booked into the Leon County Jail. Court records show he made his first appearance in court Saturday morning where he was given a $1,500 bond and ordered to stay away from Leon County School properties. A probable cause affidavit, which would shine more light on the arrest, was still awaiting redaction as of early Saturday night.

This is not Montgomery’s first run-in with the law. Court records show he was arrested in 2013 for disorderly conduct after allegedly masturbating in the ER of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and was also issued a trespass warning from Star Metro for allegedly “hugging/touching females without their approval,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Court records show he completed a misdemeanor diversion program in accordance with that case.

