One dead after boating accident in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal boating accident Saturday afternoon around the Apalachicola River.

According to FCSO, two men were onboard. One died and one was seriously injured.

No one local was involved in the accident, FCSO said.

This is an active investigation and no further information was released.

