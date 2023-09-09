Tell Me Something Good
One dead after boating accident in Franklin County

GENERIC — Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal boating accident Saturday afternoon around the Apalachicola River.

According to FCSO, two men were onboard. One died and one was seriously injured.

No one local was involved in the accident, FCSO said.

This is an active investigation and no further information was released.

