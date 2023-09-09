Tell Me Something Good
Partly sunny skies paired with a few showers & storms this weekend

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Not too hot out there today, but a few more showers & storms are expected in the afternoon.
By Josh Green
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There are a few small showers on the move this morning. Today will bring partly sunny skies with scattered showers & thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Most (not all) of the storms should begin to fizzle near sundown. Not everyone sees the rain today, with chances sitting at 40%. High temperatures will reach near 90 degrees. Lows tonight near 70.

Similar setup for Sunday, with just slightly lower rain chances at 30%. Highs will reach the low 90s. We will repeat that forecast for Monday as well.

Rain chances for the upcoming work week are seasonably low at just about 20 to 30%. Highs will reach the low 90s, with the middle of the week being the warmest. I see more of those upper 60s as our morning lows for the latter half of the work week.

Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Margot still pose no threat to the Gulf Coast. Lee is still forecast to make a sharp turn to the north by later next week before getting anywhere close to Florida, while Margot is staying out in the Atlantic.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

