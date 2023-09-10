Tell Me Something Good
10 additional South Ga. counties eligible for disaster assistance in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia Storm Damage in Lowndes County
Hurricane Idalia Storm Damage in Lowndes County(Source:WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Twenty-five additional counties, which include 10 South Georgia counties, impacted by Hurricane Idalia are now eligible for disaster assistance, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).

The disaster declaration now covers Bacon, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Echols, Lanier, Thomas and Tift counties for Public Assistance.

Public Assistance is available to state and local government entities and qualified not-for-profit organizations. It will provide financial aid for debris removal and emergency work.

On Friday, WALB reported that Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties will receive federal relief after President Joe Biden officially declared a major disaster in Georgia.

Those three counties are now receiving Categories C-G assistance. These categories of assistance include permanent work, which is already designated for Individual Assistance, funding to help individuals and families with recovery efforts, and Public Assistance, debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Individual assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of Hurricane Idalia.

Residents who live in one of the 10 South Georgia counties listed above can apply for assistance online or by calling (800) 621-3362.

