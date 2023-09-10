Tell Me Something Good
Bainbridge Public Safety awarded over $200,000 grant to replace vital equipment used by firefighters

By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety was recently awarded over $200,000 in grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

On Wednesday, Bainbridge Public Safety announced that the department was recently awarded $262,507.61 in the 2022 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), 95% of the grant was federal funding and 5% was matching.

“This grant will be used for the purchase of 30 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), an Air Compressor/Cascade system with 6000 psi high pressure 4-bank bottle storage, and a fill station for filling SCBA bottles,” Bainbridge Public Safety said.

The SCBA is one of the major components of protecting firefighters when entering Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health (IDLH) areas. Without this vital equipment, the firefighters’ ability to search for life in a fire or extinguish the fire would be diminished.

The current SCBA equipment has reached its 15 years of service life and is recommended for replacement.

The grant will allow Bainbridge Public Safety to replace the SCBA equipment.

