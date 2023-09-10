Byrum Brown throws for 3 TDs, runs for 2 as South Florida defeats Florida A&M 38-24

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Byrum Brown accounted for all five of South Florida’s touchdowns and the Bulls defeated Florida A&M 38-24 on Saturday night.

Brown completed 20 of 34 passes for 197 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 23 yards rushing with touchdowns of 8 and 13 yards.

South Florida (1-1) took its biggest lead at 31-17 on Brown’s second rushing touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. The Rattlers cut their deficit to seven early in the fourth quarter when Jeremy Moussa hit Kelvin Dean with a 45-yard TD pass. Brown then led a 56-yard drive capped by his 31-yard scoring toss to Naiem Simmons and the Rattlers did not mount a scoring threat on their final two possessions.

Moussa threw for 358 yards but was intercepted three times. Nicholas Dixon had six receptions for 98 yards.

Florida A&M (1-1) led in total yards 377-360 but had five turnovers.

