Florida State moves up to 3rd in latest AP Top 25

The ‘Noles have not seen a ranking this high since the 2017 season.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, reacts to players on the field after a timeout...
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, reacts to players on the field after a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are on the rise again in this week’s AP Top 25, coming in at 3rd after Saturday’s 66-10 victory over Southern Mis.

This is the highest the ‘Noles have been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the 2017 Preseason ranking of #3.

The ‘Noles rise coincides with Alabama’s fall as the Crimson Tide dropped from 3rd to 10th following a 34-24 upset loss at home to Texas. The Longhorns moved from 11th to 4th in this week’s poll.

Georgia remains the AP’s top team receiving 55 first-place votes, with the ‘Noles receiving 3.

The ACC welcomed another squad to the rankings this week as the Miami Hurricanes debut this season at 22nd, after the impressive ‘Canes 48-33 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium.

Of note, Clemson dropped out of the AP Top 25 in the latest rankings.

Next up for Mike Norvell and FSU is a trip to Boston College to face the Eagles in the squad’s ACC opener.

AP Top 25: Week 3

RANKTEAMPREVIOUS RANKING
1GEORGIAno change
2MICHIGANno change
3FLORIDA STATE4
4TEXAS11
5USC6
6OHIO STATE5
7PENN STATEno change
8WASHINGTONno change
9NOTRE DAME10
10ALABAMA3
11TENNESSEE9
12UTAHno change
13OREGONno change
14LSUno change
15KANSAS STATEno change
16OREGON STATEno change
17OLE MISS20
18COLORADO22
19OKLAHOMA18
20NORTH CAROLINA17
21DUKEno change
22MIAMI (FL)NR
23WASHINGTON STATENR
24UCLANR
25IOWANR
DROPPED:CLEMSON, TULANE, WISCONSIN, TEXAS A&M,

