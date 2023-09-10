Florida State moves up to 3rd in latest AP Top 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are on the rise again in this week’s AP Top 25, coming in at 3rd after Saturday’s 66-10 victory over Southern Mis.

This is the highest the ‘Noles have been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the 2017 Preseason ranking of #3.

The ‘Noles rise coincides with Alabama’s fall as the Crimson Tide dropped from 3rd to 10th following a 34-24 upset loss at home to Texas. The Longhorns moved from 11th to 4th in this week’s poll.

Georgia remains the AP’s top team receiving 55 first-place votes, with the ‘Noles receiving 3.

The ACC welcomed another squad to the rankings this week as the Miami Hurricanes debut this season at 22nd, after the impressive ‘Canes 48-33 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium.

Of note, Clemson dropped out of the AP Top 25 in the latest rankings.

Next up for Mike Norvell and FSU is a trip to Boston College to face the Eagles in the squad’s ACC opener.

AP Top 25: Week 3

RANK TEAM PREVIOUS RANKING 1 GEORGIA no change 2 MICHIGAN no change 3 FLORIDA STATE 4 4 TEXAS 11 5 USC 6 6 OHIO STATE 5 7 PENN STATE no change 8 WASHINGTON no change 9 NOTRE DAME 10 10 ALABAMA 3 11 TENNESSEE 9 12 UTAH no change 13 OREGON no change 14 LSU no change 15 KANSAS STATE no change 16 OREGON STATE no change 17 OLE MISS 20 18 COLORADO 22 19 OKLAHOMA 18 20 NORTH CAROLINA 17 21 DUKE no change 22 MIAMI (FL) NR 23 WASHINGTON STATE NR 24 UCLA NR 25 IOWA NR DROPPED: CLEMSON, TULANE, WISCONSIN, TEXAS A&M,

